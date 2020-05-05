I just received our voters' pamphlet, and immediately noticed something curious about our Clatsop County commissioner candidates' statements. The incumbents listed accomplishments and plans for tackling issues faced by our area.
The challengers spent all of their space attacking the incumbents, and said nothing about their own ideas or proposed solutions. It's uncanny how orchestrated this appears. Do they understand the many issues facing the county? Don't they think we deserve their candor?
JAN MITCHELL
Astoria
