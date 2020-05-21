The following statement was made as part of the description of the movie "Swing Shift": "A time when ordinary citizens bonded to accomplish extraordinary things. There was no other time like it, and it changed our way of life forever."
The message immediately brought to mind the similarity to the current COVID-19 pandemic we now face. I feel it is important to share to those who are taking this virus as seriously as is needed, and following guidelines to help prevent its spread, and also to give those who are not — something to think about.
For those who don't have any connection with family or friends, who went through World War II, this says it all. We have the opportunity now, at this time, to do the same. To work together to keep us all safe, and reconnect with the commonality we all truly share.
My thanks to those on the front lines, working around the clock to help those who have become ill, and also to those taking the precautions needed to help keep us all safe.
NANCY GLARUM
Warrenton
