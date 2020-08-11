Something wonderful happened. COVID-19 is striking a blow to many, and Trail's End Art Association was no different. But due to generous help, we were able to find resources to complete a five-year renovation of the building in time for our 70th anniversary this year.
This unassuming building housing the association has quietly watched the history of Gearhart unfold before it for over 117 years. It has witnessed the halcyon years, when old Gearhart downtown thrived with summer families, hotels, carnivals and county fairs.
It survived the arson fires that wiped out downtown in the early 1900s, and moved to its present location. It has also seen generations of kids in Gearhart, and originally acted as an additional classroom and gym for the oldest Gearhart school.
Through the help of the Oregon Cultural Trust, the city of Gearhart and generous donors, it was completed with a historical renovation by John Davies Construction. With additional help from Clatsop Cultural Trust, we have been promoting our 70th anniversary and the building.
In gratitude, we recommend making a donation to an arts, heritage or humanities organization, and then match that amount with the cultural trust for a full tax credit — receiving a full return of your investment in state taxes.
The community is welcome to tour the building — and see the gallery art show, along with Gearhart's work in progress to develop the Centennial Park in the meadow outside the building — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 656 A St.
KITTY PAINO
President, Trail's End Art Association
Astoria
