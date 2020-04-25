What can I do? The strongest thing I can do is to keep doing what I love. Because it has its own power source. I love to express what I witness: the body language of a blue jay on the bird feeder, the neighbor cat rolling in the grass, welcoming the attention of a hesitant but curious fawn. A friend's naked laughter and good smiles when we all know she has lost her business.
Seeing every story in the paper distilled to percentage points and monetary losses — how distant that keeps us from each other. I offer the thought that statistics are the real social distancing at this time, and in this culture.
Every corporation, speaking with its mouth full in website ads and mailers: "We're here to help." A robot call. A mass mailing. A do-not-reply email.
So if you need to dance and can't find a partner, you could dance alone or call your friends and dance together — separately. Or sing. Or knit. Social distancing is not social ignoring. We still have clocks and phones and my, oh, my does Astoria have networks. Use each other.
KMUN is working hard to do remote local programs, the food banks need supplying, your neighbor needs a bag of cat food. The for-profit corporations are stuffing their mouths with our lives.
But real food is soul food. Treat yourselves to the meal of your lives. And, try to find a copy of the book "The Cellist of Sarajevo." We have music to make!
MARY LOU McAULEY
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.