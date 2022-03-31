Pam Wev, Clatsop County commissioner, is running for reelection. She has been doing a very good job, and is a sound voice for all of the people of the county.

Her previous experience with planning and economic development has brought to the county commission a strong influence and a good balance.

The county needs Wev to be reelected. When your ballot is mailed to your door in our May election, vote! It really counts!

BOB WESTERBERG

Astoria

