I’m astonished by the ignorance of Americans! This "land of the free" started by people seeking freedom from religious persecution. Today, this country has its own citizens having to travel state to state, fleeing religious persecution!
Freedom is classified by the American Heritage Dictionary of the English language as a noun. The condition of being free from restraints. Having political independence. The possession of civil rights. The capacity to exercise choice; free will.
While the extreme left is wanting us all to have a rainbow flag hanging in the window and be "proud" of it, the right political agenda wants to legalize what is essentially slavery of our mothers, sisters and daughters!
A retired military slogan: "Veterans never go away, they wait until they're required." This veteran is sounding the alarm! The time is now to pick up the most powerful weapon known in America: The ballpoint pen. Educate yourself on the issues and what, or to whom, each candidate's true loyalties lie!
Are they for the rich, becoming wealthier off the backs of most of us? Do they want to have more control over what every individual citizen can or can’t do? Does the candidate of your choice believe in the values written in the U.S. Constitution that even today, people are dying to be a part of?
The freedoms Americans have today haven't been in this much peril since World War II, against outside forces. But this time it is us!