Two elk were recently gunned down in a field directly adjacent to the Pinehurst community in Gearhart. The shooting took place 20 feet from a passing jogger, who posted the incident on Facebook
In response to the shooting, the Pinehurst homeowners association warned us to "be particularly vigilant" in and around the community, because bullets and arrows might be flying. This is madness.
So many of us love the elk, and want them protected. An even larger number love our friends and neighbors, and don't want lethal weapons discharged in, or adjacent to, communities where people walk and picnic. Where children — who do not understand or abide by the invisible boundaries separating private property from the nearby open spaces — play.
Please take 10 minutes to contact Gearhart Mayor Paulina Cockrum, Paul Atwood, of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and your local legislators, as well, as they may have sway with other elected officials. Urge them to make hunting illegal in and near residential neighborhoods.
This is how we change things. We speak up. Thank you for caring.
WENDY WOLF
Gearhart