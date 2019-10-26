State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell successfully donated one of her kidneys. That speaks volumes to us of a person who did her research, studied the consequences and made a decision that would benefit people.
We were not initial supporters for Mitchell, but we are pleased to have her as our state representative. She does her due diligence on issues that have impact and consequences. She makes, and has made, hard decisions as our state representative.
There is no reason for this recall effort: No malfeasance in office, and no dereliction of duty. If you are unhappy with her votes, support someone you can respect to do a better job for you at our next election in 2020.
This recall effort sure is damaging to those of us who have chosen to serve in public positions. The fear factor leads to no leaders, just payola and "yes men." Please do not sign any petition for her recall.
SARA and CHUCK MEYER
Astoria
