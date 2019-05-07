Elections have consequences. And not just at the national level. People we elect in the May 21 county special district elections help decide how to spend your tax dollars. They decide about policies, budgets and key personnel.
These volunteers serve on the boards of our school districts, fire districts, the Port of Astoria, the college board, health districts, the Sunset Empire Transportation District and more.
Check out the 88 Clatsop County residents who have stepped up as candidates for the boards of the special districts. Many of them are in the county elections booklet mailed to all voters. Thanks to all of them for offering their time, talents and work to benefit our county.
If you don’t receive your ballot by May 8, or if you need to replace it, contact the county elections office at 503-325-8605. You can also stop by the office at 820 Exchange St., second floor, in Astoria.
Don’t sit on the sidelines. Don’t let other people decide for you which candidate is best. Vote, even if you don’t love every candidate. Support candidates who want to make their district the best it can be. If you don’t vote or speak up, how will your elected officials know what you want?
Be a voter. Turn in your ballot by 8 p.m. on May 21. Postmarks don’t count.
LAURIE CAPLAN
Astoria
