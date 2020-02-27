A recent article on parking availability says that some people "consider Astoria spoiled compared to cities where people pay to park several blocks from their destination" ("Study finds parking available in downtown Astoria," The Astorian, Feb. 22). I'm guilty of being spoiled. I enjoy all the available free parking.
I'm also spoiled by the opportunity to view the river and the ships and use the Astoria Riverwalk — although parking to access some segments actually is a problem.
I'm spoiled by Astoria's excellent restaurants and great beer, access to the college, free Thursday talks at Fort George, KMUN, the ability to listen to Brownsmead Flats, Equinox and Minntah Haefker, the Astoria Co+op, a City Council that can say "no" to a developer who wants to put a round peg in a triangular hole and the wonderful cool summers. I invite Astoria to keep spoiling me.
But it is important for the city to keep a sharp eye on the parking situation. We used to live in Portland. Most people said — not many years ago — that parking and traffic congestion were quite reasonable for a large city. That seemed to change overnight. If that happened here, it could spoil everything.
JACOB LEWIN
Astoria
