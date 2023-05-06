Vote "no" on Measure 4-221. This measure is a lie told by the same people who want to make Oregon beaches private property. There are thousands of short-term rentals in Clatsop County, but this measure focuses on about 100 of them in the unincorporated areas, not including Arch Cape.

I own one of them east of Seaside, in a rural setting. I live here, and have rented part of my house out to make mortgage payments. Now some rather rich residents of beach enclaves, having failed with their local homeowners associations, have spun a fantasy that these 100 homes are responsible for all the evils of expensive rents in a popular tourist destination.

