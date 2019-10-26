The attempt to recall our state representative, Tiffiny Mitchell, is an attempt to squelch the will of the people. She is part of, and was elected by, a majority of the current electorate of Oregon House District 32. That electorate is comprised of individuals with the knowledge that their future is in jeopardy.
New legislation is needed to ensure that their, and their children's, future existence has even a chance. The failure of HB 2020 to even be brought to the floor and voted on in the Oregon Senate suggests that the current gray- and white-haired members of that body are not paying attention to, or care about, the well-being of future Oregonians.
The concepts of "cap and trade" and "carbon sequestration" are only the beginning foundations of what is necessary to ensure the continued existence of humanity.
Supporting one's family with a job that undermines the health and safety of others is not a recipe for civil success. I certainly don't have many of the answers, however removing our well-educated, young and energetic, newly-elected House District 32 representative is not one of the answers.
Please educate yourself, and don't support any reckless recalls. Spend your time trying to better the lives of the humans living around you.
JAMES COUGHLIN
Astoria
