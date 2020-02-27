In response to the letter to the editor in the opinion section of The Astorian on Feb. 15 ("Embarrassed"):
Regarding the action of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her dismay of the State of the Union address provoked the "ripping up" of the prepared speech. Considering the litany of half-truths, misleading statements and outright lies, the action was a rarely seen demonstration against the recorded immoral actions and tweets from President Donald Trump.
In an interview with Elena Hung, those who jumped to Trump's defense were asked why they were angry about someone ripping up a piece of paper, but not about someone ripping health care away from disabled people, and ripping migrant children away from their families.
Also, he shredded the Constitution before and during the impeachment, suppressed witnesses, the proven quid pro quo, disgrace of our country and the rule of law, inviting election interference and his abandonment of foreign policy leaving our Kurdish partners after five years of grueling warfare.
Pelosi is one of the few to stand for truth with her action at the State of the Union. It was not an illegal act any more than the dismissal of decorum not shaking her outstretched hand at the formal ceremonial introduction of his speech.
I'm amazed at the suggestion of her need to resign and apologize for her action. There have been more than 12,000 misleading or false claims since Trump became president.
Please fact check this, and you will see that the outrage of ripping up the speech is sorely misplaced.
JEAN NORDMARK
Gearhart
