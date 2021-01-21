An open letter to the Clatsop County Republican Party and its Central Committee chairmen/chairwomen and delegates:
In light of the violent insurgence and protests in Washington, D.C., driven by the rhetoric and instructions spelled out by President Donald Trump to fight, be strong and march to the Capitol to make your voices be heard— as he continued to repeat unfounded claims of election fraud — it is your civic duty and responsibility as representatives of Clatsop County and the Republican Party to help end this tide of misinformation and division by directly denouncing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen."
Study the facts from a variety of sources. There is no evidence presented, despite over 50 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign. No judge, even those Trump appointed, found any viable proof, which is the very thing this country is based on.
If you do not denounce those who refused to accept the results, you are complicit in the violence that occurred and could once again follow, even in our own Oregon State Capitol.
Follow the lead of the growing number of Republican leaders around the county, stand up for truth. But not truth based on a limited viewpoint, but based in facts and the U.S. systems of justice, law, democracy and decency.
Certify the election results, publicly. Help heal the nation.
JUDITH P. NILAND
Astoria