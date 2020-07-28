The Oregon Department of Forestry has been working on a Habitat Conservation Plan for several years now. This plan, if approved, sets forth a new pathway for state forest management. Elected officials of Clatsop County should be monitoring the plan carefully, as all management of state forestlands in our county is critical.
A Habitat Conservation Plan is a federally approved plan that places agreed upon conservation areas in places where wildlife is either known to exist, or could likely exist. All other acres are available for harvest — but still have a strict set of protections such as stream buffers, wildlife trees, etc.
It has been said that 50% of our state forest will be in a conservation zone, which would result in less harvest on our forest. Clatsop County schools, fire departments and at least 10 other taxing districts all receive money from harvests on state forests.
During a time where jobs have been lost, and communities are looking to keep people employed the best they can, it is imperative that county leaders make sure they stand up for a state forest management plan that does not place environmental protections over protections of people and jobs.
JENNY JOHNSON
Astoria
