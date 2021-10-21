The "Speak your mind' letter to the editor of Oct. 14 advised another letter writer of Oct. 7 to submit a more detailed example of the bias at The Astorian they were complaining about.

Now, I don't know the why of the complaint, but I do know The Astorian has edited some of my opinions in regards to what the editor described as unsupported factual claims.

Robert Potter does note something correctly with his "freedom of the press" statement, even though it is well documented that the "press" often passes along lies by quoting people.

However, that is not what The Astorian's letters to the editor policy is about. They have standards. One cannot just "Speak your mind" as Potter suggests.

ROBERT LIDDYCOAT

Seaside

