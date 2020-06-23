The Astoria branch of the American Association of University Women joins AAUW's national and state organizations, members across the nation and peaceful protesters everywhere who are standing against racism.
Astoria AAUW joins the nation in mourning the death of George Floyd, and so many other people who have been victims of racial violence.
As an organization, we condemn racism. We hold as our organization's vision equity for all. We will continue to stand firmly for gender equity for women and girls, and safety and justice for everyone. We will continue to examine our own practices.
Our organization is certainly not unique in issuing such a statement, but it must be said again and again.
LIZ BARTELL
President, Astoria AAUW
