When Megan Casebourn and I decided to start standing for peace for an hour at the post office each Friday, in February 2002, it was in response to President George W. Bush's call for war against Afghanistan, then Iraq.
In those days, 30, sometimes 50 or more, would show up every week, many with signs and banners and American flags, mostly to show those driving and walking by that some in the community ask for peaceful resolution to conflict, and to suggest that the U.S. government might be complicit in starting these wars of choice.
We, the voters, willingly or unwillingly, pay taxes to keep the whole military-war-corporate machine speeding along, though most voters, and many veterans, oppose these wars. Public witness is essential, because if we don't use our right to peaceful dissent, we will surely lose it.
After President Barack Obama got elected, people stopped showing up, since he was the "peace president," who won a Nobel Prize shortly after his election, and promised to get the U.S. military out of foreign wars. But he was just kidding.
For 20 years, the Peace Gathering has served as ritual, and carries with it responsibility. Being present gives people a rare opportunity for peaceful dissent and a chance to try out discussing contentious things with passersby of different worldviews.
Now, the people of the U.S. are once again being prepped for war. Please join us on a Friday between 5 and 6 p.m. at the corner of Eighth and Commercial streets to witness for peace.