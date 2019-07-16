I want to publicly give my heartfelt thanks to state Sen. Betsy Johnson, Sen. Arnie Roblan and Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson for standing up for their districts over their party in the last legislative session.
Surely they knew that there would be a political cost for that principled effort, but they chose to put the communities they represent as their highest priority. One recent letter to the editor suggested that Sen. Johnson isn’t a good Democrat because she at times votes against the party line ("Whose side is she on?" The Astorian, July 4).
I don’t vote for Sen. Johnson because she is a Democrat, but because she consistently votes to support the community she represents. She is our representative in Salem first, and a Democrat second, and that is fine with me.
I am confident that these three senators can support making substantive changes to reduce fossil fuel use, but it must be done in a way that doesn’t send employers and industries out of state.
These senators should be commended for their honorable service to their constituents. I believe they saved Oregon from the massive unintended consequences of HB 2020.
SCOTT McMULLEN
Astoria
