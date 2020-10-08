I heartily endorse Tom Brownson for reelection to the Astoria City Council. Tom has been my colleague on the council for four years. He is serious, diligent and professional.
Tom studies every policy issue carefully. He is thoughtful and analytical. He has no personal agenda or ax to grind, except to do what serves the community's long-term interest. His keen knowledge of the city's budget process, and his own fiscal constraint will be key in helping guide the city as we emerge from the pandemic in 2021.
At a time when politics are all too often divisive and rancorous, Brownson stands out as a consummate professional: passionate, but always respectful to the public and his colleagues in his language and demeanor, and in the way he listens to all perspectives and all sides in order to make fair, well-reasoned decisions.
He strives to equitably balance the sometimes competing needs of local economic development and the preservation of Astoria's unique character, livability and quality of life. Tom models the type of behavior we all want to see from our elected officials.
I am grateful Tom is inspired to volunteer to serve Astoria for four more years in this time-consuming and sometimes stressful role. Councilor Brownson has my highest recommendation for reelection to represent Ward 2.
BRUCE JONES
Mayor of Astoria
