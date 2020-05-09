In light of the movement towards returning to "normal," I find an uneasy sense of false security with the majority of the public failing to wear masks in public. I've called around to a few "essential" businesses who do not require their employees or customers to wear masks, and the prevailing response is, "We don't have to, it's not required by law."
OK, well, newsflash — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have legal authority to require anyone to do anything. The CDC and Oregon Health Authority strongly recommend that we follow all precautionary measures: social distancing, hand-washing, avoid touching your face, staying home if you're sick and wearing a mask.
These behaviors should be adhered to until our state has 14 days in a row of declining new cases. Considering there were 13 positive cases confirmed recently at an Astoria processing plant, we are far from this goal.
Please, stay safe and practice all CDC precautionary behaviors to keep your friends and loved ones safe. This is the time for us to come together as a community, don't engage in anti-science conspiracies and rebellious actions simply because there's no legal punishment. Use common sense and a mask, we're all in this together.
LAURA JACKSON
Astoria
