Debbie Boothe-Schmidt is running for Oregon House District 32, representing the North Coast.
As the owner of a small business in Astoria, Debbie understands that small businesses drive our economy. She will fight for them in Salem to make sure they receive adequate support and a level playing field.
We need Debbie to step up and take action to support every citizen in our communities, not just those beholden to large special interests that support her Republican opponent.
As mentioned earlier, vote in this November election as if your life depended on it. It does.
BOB WESTERBERG
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.