In just 24 hours, Betsy Johnson reversed her staunch anti-gun control stance after she figuratively "stepped in it" in a public forum over Memorial Day weekend.
Following the talking points of the National Rifle Association, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump, she inferred that a "shitty" mental health system was where reform needs to take place in order to prevent future shootings.
As if that weren’t enough she also said that, "the style of the gun doesn’t dictate the lethality." She wants us to believe that grandpa's double-barreled 20 gauge shotgun can do the same damage as an 18-year-old with an AR-15 and a 120-round clip.
The immediate blowback from her comments must have sent her campaign into a frenzy. Over 70% of Oregonians support tougher gun control.
What to do but the old flip-flop. Johnson's spokesperson announced a day later that she is now willing to support stronger background checks and a change to 21 years of age for gun purchase.
The flip-flop on her perennial gun control stance will surely not sit well with some of her Second Amendment supporters. How can she be trusted now to "get things done" as she says in her slick TV ads?
By the way, she never says what she's done beside being an obstructionist on every issue important to her party, from gun control to climate change.
Betsy Johnson, not ready for political prime time.