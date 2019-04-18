Please cast your valuable ballot for Robert "Steve" Stevens for Port of Astoria Commissioner.
Let’s get out of the red and into the black. Steve Stevens is all about our Port realizing its great potential for tourism and in industry. He is also mindful of maintaining harmony with our community’s well-being. The community’s voice is important, and should be heard. He is interested in people’s concerns.
He sees the cards on the table but is the visionary viewing the Port’s potential. He understands a cohesive agenda requires both short-term and long-term goals. He has the grit to prioritize infrastructure improvements and see them to completion.
Playing to win — he will be fuel in the money-making machine our Port was always meant to be. He cares about what people have to say. He is a good listener, and will be accessible to his constituents. He will foster transparency from the Port to the people.
His leadership skills will promote a no-nonsense, rational and productive exchange of ideas. He is intelligent, calm in crisis, and thoughtful and measured in his responses. The Port would gain a wise diplomat.
He has an earnest commitment to our community and will work hard to optimize its future. Having retired in Warrenton, he is here for the duration. He will be present and accounted for at all proceedings in behalf of the Port’s interests.
He will make a long-lasting and great contribution. Please cast your valuable ballot for Steve Stevens for Port Commissioner.
MARTHA PHILLIPS
Astoria
