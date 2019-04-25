I am running for Astoria Port Commissioner, Position 4. I was appointed, and have proudly served on the Port Commission for over a year.
Unfortunately our Port is facing serious financial and infrastructure challenges. They did not happen overnight. It is crucial that we address these problems with serious measures. I want to return our Port to prosperity.
For our state and nation, the Port must provide functional deepwater moorage and a safe harbor refuge for the fishing industry. The Port and the airport are critical to daily commerce, in addition to recovery from natural or manmade disasters.
It is paramount we change our business routine. I plan to aggressively market the Port. We must attract businesses to partner with the Port, taking advantage of our enterprise and opportunity zones, while at the same time ensuring our fishing fleet and current businesses are not left behind.
We must begin a systematic program of planned maintenance to fix things before they break. We need to obtain financial assistance for upgrades to infrastructure.
We must cease the animosity during Port meetings. Let's change our image and become the professional body our citizens and taxpayers deserve.
A positive attitude, hard work and optimism can help make things right for our port. I am determined to take a lead role in restoring the health of the Port, and am asking for your vote by May 21.
ROBERT 'STEVE' STEVENS
Warrenton
