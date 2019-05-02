Robert “Steve” Stevens is a candidate for Port of Astoria Commission Position 4. He has served as a Port commissioner since his appointment in August 2017.
Stevens continues to distinguish himself as a model commission member. He clearly understands the elements of good governance, and the difference between the roles of the commissioners and the Port’s executive director and staff.
He spends significant time outside Port meetings reviewing meeting agenda and supporting materials, always prepared to intelligently discuss agenda items and make informed decisions. He acknowledges and embraces that the Port Commission acts as a body of the whole, and that no single member represents the commission’s decisions or actions.
Stevens acknowledges the Port’s financial challenges, and seeks to find viable solutions. He will continue to act in the best interests of the citizens of Clatsop County.
Please join me in voting for Robert “Steve” Stevens, Port of Astoria Commission Position 4.
DAVID W. PHILLIPS
Astoria
