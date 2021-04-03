I am a candidate for the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, Position 3. I'm asking for reelection with this fine group of individuals: board president, Katharine Parker, Celeste Bodner, Erika Hamer Marshall and Susan Coddington.
The board is proud of our decision as we move to the next phase of planning for the abandoned Broadway Middle School, now the Sunset Recreation Center. A request for proposals (RFP) has been released to guide our vision, which began in 2014 with community charrettes.
The RFP is to evaluate the highest and best use, and has been issued as we enter a new period of public engagement toward three priorities: Increase desperately needed preschool, child care and after-school activities; expand indoor recreation for all citizens; and contribute to the local economy with sports tourism strategy.
The immediate need is clear. Entering into the COVID-19 era, emergency child care programs were established to expand and consolidate stressed KinderCare and preschool gatherings into smaller cohorts, ensuring safety for the children and staff.
All of the challengers for the district board falsely claim many things. Staff has spent many weeks now cleaning and mitigating identifiable issues. Both gyms are being rented and utilized by the COVID-19-emerging Pacific Basketball League. The school district is planning to use our locker rooms.
Please stick with us. Reject the irresponsible challengers who seek to throw out the baby with the bathwater.
MICHAEL HINTON
Seaside