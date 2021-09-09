From the beginning of this nation's quest to become the beacon of hope for the world, approximately 30% of our friends and family could be classified as seditionists. Some were loyal to the king in the Revolutionary War. We have even had a brother-against-brother war over slavery. Stupid is, as stupid does.
How is our current predicament any different? Most American citizens have at least one friend, if not a family member, who is caught up in the conspiracy of the Republican fear machine. I have a very smart daughter who has not spoken to me in years, mostly due to our differences in political beliefs. Why? This one-of-a-kind nation was spawned to allow differences.
Millions of people from around the world have been killed, fighting for what way too many of Americans take for granted: The freedom to speak and think differently than your neighbor, without consequences. Walk any street today, and have the humanity to say "good morning" to someone, and they ask what you mean by that statement.
A lot of Americans need to visit a kindergarten teacher. That is when I learned a simple rhyme: Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me. And, in sports, there's a saying of "no blood, no foul." But as a society, we want to tar and feather anyone who flies a different flag.
Our only true concern should be that Old Glory flies on top!