It is looking more and more like what the military trained us for may be coming true. Our leaders believe that knowing the truth about what happens during a pandemic will lead to panic. But something as important as one human life being at stake is more than enough for me to say something.
We are trained that even in a small mortality rate global outbreak, just like the one we are currently facing, it is not the onset of the disease, or even the first year or so, to be fearful of. It is the more deadly and more contagious variant that will find that one host who did not get the initial vaccine.
From the beginning of civilization, there has been a share of every group of people, large or small, tribal or clannish, who think without empathy, striking out aggressively against any change, without even listening to others.
Today, we all know at least one of these unvaccinated close-minded people. If we truly care for one another, then we must help these family members understand how truly selfish it is to not get vaccinated today.
Please get vaccinated.
TROY J. HASKELL
Astoria