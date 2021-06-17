Nearly two million Oregonians voted for ballot Measure 107 in November to allow campaign finance reform, but the Oregon Legislature seems to be ignoring that mandate from voters.
The bill by state Rep. Andrea Salinas, House Bill 3343, addresses voters' main concerns by providing contribution limits, tracking and transparency. When will there be a work session scheduled for it? Without one, this bill will die.
The bill by state Rep. Dan Rayfield, HB 2680, seems to be a bait and switch by providing possible good ideas, but actually eliminating the very basis of campaign finance reform: setting effective, meaningful limits on contributions.
People more cynical than I might suspect that legislators love their big campaign contributions, and aren't willing to lose the financial support of their big contributors. Perhaps they believe voters won't notice if they simply ignore Measure 107, and give us a weak and largely meaningless bill.
Let's hope our legislators don't add to the widespread mistrust and demeaning of good governance by side-stepping Measure 107. This is an opportune time for legislators to prove they listen to voters, and want to strengthen our democracy by passing effective campaign finance reform, HB 3343.
Please urge state Sen. Betsy Johnson and state Rep. Suzanne Weber to help pass HB 3343 this session. Contact information is at incoregon.org; legislative information is at olis.oregonlegislature.gov
LAURIE CAPLAN
Astoria