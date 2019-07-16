On July 2, 65 citizens gathered at scenic Hug Point to protest the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) planned clearing of 77 acres of forest at Norriston Heights near Arcadia Beach. We urge you to join with these, and many other concerned residents of our North Coast community, in saying: Stop this clearcut.
Give thought to the negative impact it will have on the supply and quality of community drinking water; its threat to nearby old growth forests; the peril inflicted on protected wildlife in the area, especially the endangered marbled murrelet; and the ugliness of such a cut along U.S. Highway 101 between Arcadia and Hug Point beaches. These are critical matters that ODF has addressed in its plan, because they know that the public takes them seriously — so let’s do just that.
In times past the clearing of a 70-acre forest would have been a normal event, but those times are long gone for many remaining stands of trees. Norriston Heights is one of them.
Coastal Oregon must protect its fragile forests for human livability and to sustain threatened wildlife. Let’s leave this unique stand of trees alone to serve our community as a natural preserve of what once was a great forest.
Join with your neighbors in saying "stop." Learn more by searching online. Contact your state representatives and ODF. And, watch for further events and notifications where you can become involved in saving an important piece of our coastal life.
DARRELL CLUKEY
SUSAN GLARUM
Cannon Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.