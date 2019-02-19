In stepping on his own declaration of a (fake) "national emergency," President Donald Trump said, "I didn’t need to do this."
Actually, Trump had no right to do this. It couldn’t be clearer in the Constitution that no funds from the U.S. Treasury can be spent except as appropriated by Congress (Article I, Section 9, Clause 7). This is a check on executive power.
Trump has ignored the Constitution; he will take money appropriated by Congress for primarily military purposes and use those funds to build his wall.
It's also a sickening display of autocracy and gross disregard for the people and environment around the border. Trump will seize private property, homes and ranches. National Geographic reports a wall will likely exacerbate flooding, destroy migration routes and habitat for thousands of species of animals, and disrupt several wildlife conservation areas and parks. The environmental laws will not apply.
The wall is a huge waste of taxpayer money — $20 to $40 billion that could be used to pay down the debt, provide health care, address climate change and improve education.
The excuse that the wall will stop drugs is belied by Trump’s own administration's statistics that cartels smuggle drugs into the U.S. mostly through ports of entry. Also, Trump’s own administration's numbers show arrests for illegal immigration across the southern border have been at historical lows for some years.
As Trump admitted, there is no emergency. The wall is a monument to Trump's ego and racism. We must stop this folly.
LAURA ALLEN
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.