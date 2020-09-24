Drown it? Oh bother. You must bother, unless you want to shrink the government down to a size to drown it in the bathtub, like Grover Norquist, mentor to President Donald Trump, would.
All will be privatized: Social Security, Veterans Affairs, U.S. Postal Service, Medicare. There will be no support, no humane laws, no security — all gone, and too much more.
We simply cannot reelect any Republican who endorses or supports this administration. I am an Air Force veteran, I wear a mask and I vote. I implore you to do the same.
Stop the provocations, stop the lies, stop, stop, stop.
ALAN IRELAND
Astoria
