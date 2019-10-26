A Category 3 hurricane with winds of 70 mph hit New England on Sept. 21, 1938. More than 700 people died, and more than two billion trees were felled (bit.ly/2qoEOdT). There weren't weather satellites or an established science of meteorology.
Now, thanks to dedicated scientists and other experts, we are warned, and can prepare and protect ourselves from much more dangerous storms.
Fortunately, we’re also better informed these days about threats to our democracy. We know to pay attention to those who attack and injure institutions, specific groups of people, and shared values.
As historian Timothy Snyder says in his book, "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century": "Human nature is such that American democracy must be defended from Americans who would exploit its freedoms to bring about its end."
The good news is that many people are working to actively oppose authoritarianism, bigotry and corruption in the U.S. Each of us has a role to play in protecting our country and our democracy.
I’m thrilled many people are defending democracy by standing with our state representative, Tiffiny Mitchell. A few people want to recall Mitchell because they don't like some of her votes in the Legislature.
Imagine if Americans tried to recall everyone they disagree with. We'd have a political hurricane that would destroy good governance.
Perhaps the recall promoters don't realize they are undermining democracy by misusing recall. Perhaps they forget that they can run for office and support candidates they like in 2020.
LAURIE CAPLAN
Astoria
