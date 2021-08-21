One of my first memories of trees is riding in my mom's company pickup, winding our way along a logging road near Big Creek in search of a Christmas tree. Two decades later, I’m working on a forest ecology Ph.D., and I'm straddling the divide between two worlds.
The forest ecology I study in my graduate education is deep and fascinating. The forest industry of the Pacific Northwest built my house, employed people in my community and raised me.
Increasingly, I've found these two worlds at odds with one another. While we should strive to improve, the language some use to lobby for change in forestry practices is provocative, and makes discourse between stakeholders difficult.
No use is perfect; however, timber is one of the most sustainable products. Substituting wood for concrete could reduce global carbon dioxide emissions by 14 to 31%. There are many ways people connect with forests: production, recreation, wildlife and salmonid habitat, to name just a few. How can we balance all these needs?
After lawsuits over logging in the Elliott State Forest, foresters, indigenous peoples, loggers, scientists and environmentalists put forth a plan to transfer the forest to Oregon State University and create the most comprehensive forestry experiment in the world.
Before this can become a reality, it must be decoupled from the Common School Fund. By removing external financial obligation, this land will still be public land, on a sustainable path that might just bring the Pacific Northwest together.