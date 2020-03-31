What a strange time to live in. It's like the world is standing still. Someone has put on the brakes to slow us down. Maybe, just maybe, we were going much too fast, and we were forgetting the most important parts of life.
Did we get caught up in the rat race? It's time to reflect on what should be No. 1. We can all agree that family and friends are way up there on the list. But what about God himself? Should he not be number one in our hearts and minds?
Yes, I know he is invisible, and it takes faith to believe in him, but evidence is all around us that he is real, and he loves us. We trust the air we breathe, but can't see it. We know gravity works. So why not God?
Could it be we are just pretty selfish, and don't want him telling us what do? You mean I can't have any fun? No, good clean fun, but not sinful ungodly stuff. That hurts God and others, even us.
The world is beautiful. Look at a butterfly, a sunset or sunrise. A baby human or animal. The ocean or clouds. There are thousands we take for granted every day, and forget who made it all for us to enjoy.
The greatest gift of love was Jesus on the cross for our sins. We deserve to die for our rebellion. Yet God the son paid the price for us. Think about it.
ROBERT REGISTER
Seaside
