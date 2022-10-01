The letter "Meow" (Sept. 20) notes "all wildlife gone … my garden fertilized with cat feces." What the writer forgets is that cats are wildlife, and have free-range rights.
Moments after I read about the wandering felines of Astoria, I watched as immigrants were being sent out of Martha's Vineyard. Yet as unguarded gardens are considered by most feral cats to be sanctuary sites, places like Martha's Vineyard are actually designated to be "sanctuary cities." Meow’s author seems to have the same haughty contempt for feline wildlife as the residents of a swanky beach resort town have toward migrants visiting their municipality.
Just as I personally must deal with the local deer and their "deposits" in my yard, and migrating geese "droppings" on my truck, Astorians must deal with certain invasions, just as citizens of sanctuary cities and states must handle open borders with grace.
I understand cats and deer and geese have no respect for property rights, but shouldn't people who come to a foreign nation expect some scrutiny? And shouldn't areas that have designations of "sanctuary city" be willing to accept all comers?
This recent incident at Martha's Vineyard has many Americans talking about unwanted guests. I just hope the current administration wakes up and does more than have "conversations" about the crisis at hand. The problems of vagabond immigrants and miscreant felines can be solved with competent leadership. Either that, or it's tall fences and walls in order to provide safe cities and gardens free of cat poop.