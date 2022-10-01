The letter "Meow" (Sept. 20) notes "all wildlife gone … my garden fertilized with cat feces." What the writer forgets is that cats are wildlife, and have free-range rights.

Moments after I read about the wandering felines of Astoria, I watched as immigrants were being sent out of Martha's Vineyard. Yet as unguarded gardens are considered by most feral cats to be sanctuary sites, places like Martha's Vineyard are actually designated to be "sanctuary cities." Meow’s author seems to have the same haughty contempt for feline wildlife as the residents of a swanky beach resort town have toward migrants visiting their municipality.

Tags