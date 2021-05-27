On behalf of Indivisible North Coast Oregon, I'm writing to thank U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley for their leadership regarding the For the People Act. Merkley sponsored the bill, and Wyden is a co-sponsor.
As a grassroots group dedicated to defending democracy and promoting civic engagement, we know how essential this legislation is. It goes without saying that Congress must protect voters, limit gerrymandering and guarantee fair and transparent elections throughout the U.S., as this bill would do.
The For the People Act will prevent more Republican-sponsored anti-democracy voter suppression bills in states around the country. The GOP's work to undermine democracy weakens our country, and creates cynicism and fear where there should be cooperation and confidence.
Powerful groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, oppose the For the People Act, so everyone who wants a healthy democracy must tell their U.S. senators to vote for this legislation.
We urge both senators to continue to work to pass this bill. We urge Oregonians to contact our senators in support; then they can show their reluctant GOP colleagues that the public wants them to strengthen our democracy. Their contact information is at incoregon.org
LAURIE CAPLAN
Indivisible North Coast Oregon
Astoria