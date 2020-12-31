There is a striking similarity in The Astorian’s Dec. 17 editorial, “Prioritize forest management,” and the op-ed by former Republican state Rep. Julie Parrish, a #TimberUnity spokesperson, written for the Washington Post, “Bad forest policies and political indifference kindled Oregon’s wildfires.”
Both place part of the blame for Oregon’s devastating fire season on poor forest management, in spite of the consensus among foresters, meteorologists and ecologists that climate change is the central cause.
Research by scientists at Columbia University found that the West is in a “climate-driven megadrought” larger than any seen in the last 1,200 years. Forest thinning and brush removal notwithstanding, the inevitability of devastating future fires is guaranteed.
While Parrish downplays climate change as a factor in the fires, The Astorian doesn’t mention it at all.
Instead, in the editorial, all of the timber industry’s talking points on wildfires are on full display: Blaming environmentalists for contributing to the problem; denigrating the Endangered Species Act, the National Forest Management Act and the National Environmental Policy Act; and downplaying climate change and ignoring the fact that 40% of the one million acre wildfire devastation in the Cascades took place on land managed by timber companies.
The loss of harvestable timber on their own land due to the fires is causing the timber industry, and those who carry their water, to push for access to forests on state and federal public land. Using the ruse of fire prevention, bolstered with misinformation, they camouflage their real motive: To increase profits for the timber industry.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
