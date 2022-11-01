"Taxes are what we pay for civilization," and nowhere are our collective contributions to American society more important than in educating and preparing our children to lead us to the future. Public education is the foundation on which the future of our nation and our neighborhoods are built.

Sadly, an angry and vocal minority is working across the country, and yes, even here in Oregon, to defund our public schools under the banner of "school choice," and to deny our teachers the ability to help our children learn to think critically and thoughtfully about our history and the sciences.

