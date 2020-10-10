I have been a resident of Clatsop County for 10 years. I am employed with the Department of Human Services, Child Welfare. In my job, I work with families and children who struggle daily just to stay alive.
This includes working with the homeless, individuals who struggle with drug addiction and mental illness. The current health crises have exposed the vulnerability of the marginalized members of our society and people of color.
What does this all mean? It means we need to elect Debbie Boothe-Schmidt as our next House District 32 representative. Today's political challenges, social unrest and current health crises require strong leadership and dedication to address these issues. Debbie is that leader.
As a mother who raised two children as a single parent, she knows what it is like to choose between putting food on the table or paying for health care. As the owner of a small business, Debbie understands how local small businesses that drive our economy are struggling from the coronavirus.
Debbie has lived, worked and raised a family on the North Coast for almost three decades. She is aware of the importance to protect our environment, but also the mandate of maintaining jobs in the timber industry. She is open to any discussion about creating that fine balance between the environment and keeping jobs.
Debbie understands what we need on the coast: affordable housing and healthcare, support for small business and quality schools. A vote for Debbie means a better tomorrow.
GUILLERMO ROMERO
Warrenton
