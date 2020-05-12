Sarah Nebeker has shown strong leadership as a Clatsop County commissioner. Our county is facing economic and health crises with the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm glad Sarah has been a county commissioner during this very difficult time.
Sarah has been a leader in working with health officials and other state and local officials in setting policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thanks to her leadership, we have a county medical contingency plan with more hospital capacity if it is needed. She has helped make us feel safer.
Sarah has worked hard to protect our local businesses and expand our economy with good jobs. So I know that as we reopen, she will be the leader we need to help people get back to work as quickly as possible.
Let's keep an experienced, hardworking leader like Sarah. Vote for Nebeker for county commissioner.
GENEIA JAMESON
Seaside
