Letters to the editor can provoke strong reactions from readers. I recently received such a letter in the mail. Its writer advised me: "Please never answer the call to be a juror … and "please get a clue, or don't submit garbage for print. It makes you look stupid."
The letter, not without several grammatical flaws, was typed, the envelope handwritten, but without a return address. Since the writer did not disclose his or her name, but merely signed with "an informed person," I concluded that the writer was less than sure of himself in a county that voted decisively against his man.
My letter of Feb. 20 triggered a visceral condemnation from a former member of the legal profession. This longtime champion of the disgraced former president minced no words in castigating me, but, at least, the "gentleman" had the courtesy of signing his opinion.
ERHARD GROSS
Astoria