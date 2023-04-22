As the husband of an elementary school educator, and the father of two Astoria School District children, I strongly encourage all eligible voters to vote for Heidi Wintermute for Astoria School District 1C, director, Position 2.

During her tenure in this position, Heidi and her colleagues on the board have worked tirelessly to improve our schools to provide a safe and equitable learning environment for all students and teachers. Heidi has, and will continue to, advocate for eliminating extracurricular fees and food costs for all students.

