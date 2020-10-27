This letter is to strongly encourage your votes for Dan Jesse and Reita Fackerell. Both of these candidates have served on the Gearhart City Council for several years. They both have shown the qualities needed for thoughtful discussion and decision-making.
Together with the other councilors and mayor, they have come together to solve difficult problems our city has experienced in the past years. This does not mean they have always agreed on solutions to these problems. But they have developed good working relationships, not as part of a clique, but as civic minded residents of Gearhart.
They work together, having constructive discussions to reach decisions that will be beneficial to all Gearhart residents. A combative council is an obstruction to accomplishing these goals.
JUDITH REDEKOP
Gearhart
