As recently reported in The Astorian, Floyd Holcom has announced his candidacy for the Astoria City Council. I strongly urge voters in his district to vote against him for this position, as he is unfit for public service.
There is no doubt that Holcom is a good businessman, a skilled diver and a brave human being. However, his past service as a Port of Astoria commissioner demonstrated, in my opinion, that the qualities which make him such a good businessman, i.e., absolute dedication to his economic self-interest, disqualify him for public service.
It is absolutely not true that what is good for Holcom is good for the citizens of Astoria. Please do not vote for Holcom for the City Council.
BARRY L. PLOTKIN
Astoria
