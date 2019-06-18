In the June 8 edition of The Astorian, a Knappa High School senior wrote about electives being taken out of the schools, such as art education ("Need art education"). Great letter.
More emphasis has been put on core subjects, to absolutely no avail for our students and the education system. The U.S. is near the bottom. It assumes students will go to college. It takes away so many opportunities for young people to develop skills in trades, or to get some mental and physical balance in school.
Also, have you seen the obesity in kids? Where is physical education in school? Too many young people are inactive because of the Internet and phones, etc.
Schools can't take the place of parenting, but with so many hours spent in classes, more can be done. So much more. Our young people deserve better.
ROBIN RODGERS
Astoria
