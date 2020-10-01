If trees, like most run-of-the-mill vegetables, inhale carbon dioxide, and exhale oxygen, then it stands to reason that a few large old trees have sequestered more carbon than many a sapling. And, every sapling has more potential to sequester carbon than an old stump. And, to carry this logic a step further, even a large old stump has sequestered more carbon than a two-by-four.
All human life stands upon the shoulders of our ancestors, and it is indisputable that even a stump has more value to mankind and our progeny than a two-by-four. We, unfortunately, have both trees and two-by-fours to burn.
May the Lord make his face to shine upon you, and grant you peace.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
