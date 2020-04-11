With our nation suffering the worst health crisis in over a hundred years, and with thousands of American deaths, it's simply stunning what letter-writer Jim Spurr chose to do ("Parroting," The Astorian, April 4).
He resorted to viciously disgusting attacks against President Donald Trump. And against myself for supporting the president. And, childlike, he even wants someone to disable my keyboard (which by the way is old and well-worn — like me and the First Amendment).
This is no time for anybody to politicize the coronavirus scourge.
As for complaints about President Trump's personality, charisma is superficial and cosmetic. A charming personality can be deceiving for an individual with presidential power. Think Richard Nixon. Or think Bill Clinton. In my book, personality takes a back seat to the long-needed policies President Trump has established for the federal government.
Especially in times of national peril, we all need to remember we have only one president at a time. And the recent decisions President Trump has made are among the hardest made by any president in my lifetime.
President Trump has put together a team of the world's best experts. And President Trump's decisions about what we all must do about the coronavirus appear to be working.
Seems to me, we all need to struggle though this threat together as one nation, regardless of political party affiliation. Everybody's a winner when we win the war against America's "invisible enemy," as President Trump so accurately puts it.
DON HASKELL
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.