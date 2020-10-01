Suzanne Weber has been a successful bipartisan mayor of Tillamook since 2010. She is running for Oregon House District 32, soon to be vacated by Tiffiny Mitchell.
Suzanne has long-standing working relationships in the Oregon Legislature. Unlike her current opponent, she can hit the ground running, without a protracted learning curve.
Suzanne plans to work on small business recovery, education and local infrastructure. Vote Weber on Nov. 3.
JEAN M. HERMAN
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.